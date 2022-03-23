23-year-old Samuel Amofa who hails from the Akyemansa District of the Eastern Region has achieved great success

The young man initially got grade 13 when he completed high school and earned a full scholarship to study at KNUST

Samuel did not take this for granted as he went ahead to learn hard and emerge as the valedictorian of his class

Samuel Amofa, a brilliant 23-year-old Ghanaian gentleman has been able to graduate on top of his class at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, recording only one C in his entire programme.

Narrating his emotional story to YEN.com.gh, Samuel revealed that he went to Akokoaso Senior High School, which is one of the less endowed schools in the Akyemansa District of Eastern Region, Ghana.

"I read General Science. I finished with an Aggregate of 13 and was the best of my Batch. I was on the top of my class from my first year to my final year," he recalls.

From high school, Samuel was able to study Natural Resources Management at KNUST with full scholarship from 2017 to 2021 where he performed brilliantly once more.

According to the intelligent young man, he desires to pursue further education outside Ghana but is currently in need of scholarship opportunities in spite of his skyscraping academic performance.

"I need the scholarship to study abroad for my master's and any support offered would be greatly appreciated," he said.

