A Dubai-based Ghanaian man has advised Ghanaians who are able to save at least Ghc50 a day to avoid travelling abroad

Nana Kwame also shared that he was assured of a Ghc6,146 monthly salary in Dubai but ended up receiving Ghc1,000 when he started work

He revealed that before travelling, he made Ghc300 per week as a taxi driver in Ghana which is as much as he is currently making in Dubai

A Ghanaian young man by the name of Nana Kwame has recently been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa where he opened up about life in Dubai.

In the interview, Nana intimated that the amount he was promised to be earning in Dubai by an agent prior to migrating there was about Ghc6,146 but was paid Ghc1,000 when he started work.

He advised Ghanaians to stay in the country and work if they are able to save at least Ghc50 a day.

Nana also shared that he used to earn about Ghc300 per week as a taxi driver back in Ghana and the intention is to return to the country to continue with that.

The young man revealed that although he along with his colleagues are given a place to live and are provided with food daily, they face a lot of discrimination as black people in the country.

He added that he is currently making as much as he was making while working in Ghana hence sees no reason why he should continue living in Dubai. Kwame's plan is to return to Ghana soon.

The full journey of Emmanuel's life abroad has been shared in the video linked below;

