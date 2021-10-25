Two lovebirds in India defeated the flood which threatened their wedding as they could be seen floating to the venue in a giant cooking pot

The road to the wedding venue was flooded and the couple borrowed a cooking pot from a local temple

According to the bride, it turned out to be a wedding they never imagined, and their photos have been shared on social media

An Indian couple didn't allow the flood to deny them of their big day as they sailed to their wedding venue in a giant cooking pot on Monday, October 18.

According to SBS News, the couple had to opt for this mode of transport as roads near the temple where the wedding was to take place were flooded.

The couple sailed to their wedding venue in a giant pot they borrowed from a local temple. @Shilpa1308

Also reporting the development, New York Post said the couple borrowed the giant cooking pot from a local temple.

The couple are health workers resident in the town of Alappuzha in southern India’s Kerala state. They could be seen in adorable photos waving and smiling in their ceremonial clothes as two men steered the improvised boat.

Speaking about her big day after tying the knot with the love of her life, the bride said:

“It has turned into a wedding which we never imagined."

Water lapped up at the edge of the building as the lovebirds got married in a Hindu ceremony attended by a small number of guests.

