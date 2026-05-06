Ghanaian businessman, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, was one of the people who attended the 60th birthday party of Dr Ofori Sarpong

When he got in, the wealthy man humbled himself to speak to the elderly men who were part of the East Legon Executive Club

RNAQ was also seen talking with his godfather, Osei Kwame Despite, while his son Kennedy Osei looked on

Richard Nii Armah Quaye, the founder of RNAQ Holdings, was seen at the 60th birthday party of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, which was held at the Despite Automobile Museum.

The founder and Chairman of the Special Group of Companies turned 60 years old on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, and to make the day a memorable one, he organised a flashy birthday party, inviting top celebrities and famous personalities.

RNAQ humbles himself as he engages with Despite and other members of the East Legon Executive Club at Ofori Sarpong's birthday. Photo credit: @kennedyosei, RNAQ/Instagram & @plus1tv/ TikTok

Source: UGC

The grand event brought together the crème de la crème of Ghanaian society, including former President J.A. Kuffuor and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

RNAQ humbles himself before Despite

In a video, RNAQ, as he is popularly called, was seen arriving at the party wearing an all-white outfit, just like many guests.

When he arrived, RNAQ greeted the members of the East Legon Executive Club and spoke to them briefly. One member he spoke to was COP (Rtd) Nathan Kofi Boakye.

Even though what they were talking about was not audible enough, RNAQ could be heard responding respectfully to something the former police officer was saying.

He kept saying:

"Yes, please, yes, please," while they spoke.

RNAQ, after greeting a few people, walked to exchange pleasantries with his godfather, Osei Kwame Despite.

The two also engaged in a conversation while Despite's son, Kennedy Osei, looked on. Despite later led RNAQ to sit on the high table with the crème de la crème.

RNAQ sat close to the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to RNAQ's encounter with Despite

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @plus1tv on TikTok. Read them below:

Fame said:

"The place go smell like heaven."

Mr Khalid👾 wrote:

"Can someone tell me the price of the gum RNAQ is chewing?😂😂."

Vijay said:

"Is that not Julius Debrah I saw at the end? 😳😳🤔🤔🤔."

Mumin wrote:

"Room full of destiny helpers 🥺🥺."

Qwame Amponsah said:

"May we all be great."

Prediction Ave wrote:

"God will bless us with the same blessings."

Testimonies 🙏❤️💕 said:

"Don’t make money and see. My brother save well and invest well."

Hmmmm😂😂😂😂 wrote:

"I tap into this blessing."

Big Joe✔️ said:

"Affiliate yourself with those who have dreams indeed."

Lyrics Khartel wrote:

"Mmerema Mma 🥰."

Quamina Banks said:

"Room of Destiny helpers 🥰🥰🥰."

Nipa ny3 wrote:

"RNAQ ein watch go cost ooo."

DETERMINATION said:

"Table of men."

General2626 wrote:

"May we all be great 😊."

Agudea3 Abena ❤️🌍👑 said:

"I wish one day I would get an invite like this."

OHENE-Nana wrote:

"Beautiful Ghanaian elite society💯😳 the unity, bond, connection and vibes are something to cheer about💯😳."

Ricch Fhinger✌️🫵👆 said:

"This was the person I was expecting to see🥰🥰."

Source: YEN.com.gh