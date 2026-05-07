Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong turned 60 years old on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 and organised multiple events to mark the milestone

At the thanksgiving event, Dr Ofori Sarpong appreciated people who had been industrious in his life and applauded Osei Kwame Despite

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video expressed their admiration for the relationship between the two businessmen

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Founder of Special Group of Companies, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, sent a heartfelt appreciation to his bosom friend Osei Kwame Despite for the relationship they have shared over the years.

The wealthy businessman turned 60 years old on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, and to make the day a memorable one, he organised several events, and one of them was a 60th birthday breakfast and thanksgiving.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong appreciates Osei Kwame Despite for his support in their 40-year friendship as the former celebrates his 60th birthday. Photo credit: @smithimaging

Source: Instagram

During the ceremony, Dr Ofori Sarpong mounted the pulpit and decided to express his appreciation to some people who have been instrumental in his life.

Dr Ofori Sarpong appreciated his wife, Maame Serwa Ofori Sarpong and many other people who had been instrumental in his life.

He finally mentioned his bosom friend, Osei Kwame Despite and described him as someone who is more than a brother to him.

"He is more than a brother, more than a friend, more than a business partner. He's been very supportive. There's a saying that 'two heads are better than one.' I make several decisions with him. When I was going to marry my wife, I went with him. We have been friends for over 40 years."

"We used to sleep in the same bedroom on the same bed, and we travel together. We do so many things together, so I am very grateful to you Despite for all you do for me. For the pieces of advice about money, business and any other thing. I am grateful to your wife, too, because not every woman supports the friendships of her husband."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens comment on Despite and Ofori Sarpong's friendship

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Starmedia Africa on Facebook. Read them below:

Evasty Jee said:

"I thought they were brothers ooo."

Jackson Ford wrote:

"Awwww, this is food for thought. What a great friendship. May God bless you and despite because you have also become a role model, a blessing to other families. In fact, may you live long to show such a great appreciation."

Evangelist Isaac Acquah said:

"Will I get a Despite in my life? Will someone believe in me to partner me like this?"

Kwadwo Ofosu-Acheampong wrote:

"Awww I'm emotional 😢, God bless you guys all...A true friend indeed."

James Adjetey said:

"Bless up to their wives. I really appreciate the wives because most of the time it’s the wives who always create confusion among friends 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿."

Kojo Akoto Boateng wrote:

"In many societies, friendships weaken when money arrives. Ego enters. Suspicion grows. Envy quietly destroys loyalty. People begin to compete destructively rather than collaborate productively. Yet Despite and, SP demonstrates the opposite. They prove that two ambitious men can grow together without bitterness, cheating, disrespect, or constant attempts to outshine each other. Ghana needs to study this carefully. The economic value of healthy, long-term trust relationships is enormous. Such friendships reduce transactional fear, accelerate decision-making, improve resilience during crises, and create wider ecosystems of opportunity for employees, suppliers, families, and society itself. Who is your friend?"

Ninsing Alfred said:

"Nowadays, friendship feels like a loan: needed today, forgotten tomorrow."

Despite shares genesis of their 40-year friendship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osei Kwame Despite has praised his best friend, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, on his momentous 60th birthday.

In a video message, Despite shared details of their 40-year bond, highlighting Sarpong's immense support.

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared their thoughts on their relationship.

Source: YEN.com.gh