A gentleman named Enoyong and his long time girlfriend went viral after showing their love journey in photos

The couple started dating when they had little but have been able to support themselves to the point they are now enjoying life

YEN.com.gh has put together some of their most viral videos

Recently, an amazing couple over social media took over different platforms online after videos of them were shared on their TikTok handle and got spread all over the place.

the handsome young man and his beautiful girlfriend who supported each other through thick and thin got married along the line and moved overseas, where they now live.

The 'then' photos showed the couple in public sprinters, local shops, and old houses trying to make it together and the 'now' photos show them enjoying life to the fullest at some beautiful locations abroad.

Collage showing how couple made it together Photo credit: @enoyong

Some of their most inspiring videos that have warmed many hearts on social media.

See the top 5 below

1. The adorable couple on their wedding day and how they celebrated like superstars

2. Heartwarming loved-up video of Enoyong dressing up his partner's hair in a romantic and adorable manner

3. Beautiful outdoor video of the social media sensation admiring each other and flaunting their glamour in the sun.

4. The beautiful couple showing off their love during a Chrismas holiday abroad

5. The entire love journey of the sensational couple summarized in a powerful video

Another couple move from grass to grace

In a similar story, a gentleman identified on Twitter as Toluleke with the Twitter handle @onkle_Tee has revealed how his relationship with 'madam right' moved from grass to grace.

He shared two pictures, one of which was a throwback photo of himself and his lover when they were younger and appeared to be a little less well-to-do.

In the most recent photo attached, the gentleman and his girlfriend were seen adorned in expensive-looking attires with broad smiles.

As was expected, thousands of Twitter users could not hold back their words and reactions after seeing the breathtaking pictures.

Source: Yen.com.gh