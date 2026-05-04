Arrangement and Lancaster have broken their silence amid rumours of their alleged arrest by US authorities

The popular Accra-based socialites shared a cryptic post as speculation about their alleged legal matters swirled

Arrangement and Lancaster's latest social media post has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians online

Jamal and Kamal Abubakari, aka Arrangement and Lancaster, the popular Accra-based twin socialites turned musicians, have broken their silence amid reports of their arrest in the US.

Popular Ghanaian socialites Arrangement and Lancaster break their silence amid reports of their arrest in the US. Photo source: @1arrangement

Source: Instagram

On Sunday, May 3, 2026, rumours emerged that the twins had been arrested by the US authorities at the N.Y. John F. Kennedy international airport a few days ago.

According to some reports, Arrangement and Lancaster had travelled to the US for their personal trips but were taken into custody for their involvement in alleged romance scam activities.

The twins were allegedly expected to appear before a court in Ohio on Monday, May 4, 2026 for the commencement of their prosecution.

Arrangement and Lancaster were also rumoured to have signed a $100,000 retainer agreement with Armooh Williams, PLLC virginia-based law firm, for legal representation in the United States District Court over their case.

Arrangement, Lancaster break silence amid arrest reports

Hours after the news of their arrests broke out, Arrangement and Lancaster took to their official TikTok page to share a snippet from the official video of their recently released single, Business Is Business, featuring Iceboy IBM.

The socialites accompanied the video with a cryptic post and urged their followers to go and stream the song on YouTube and rate their rap verses.

They wrote:

"We didn’t come to play this time. 😮‍💨 Twin x twin = pressure. 💥 Go stream that video and tell me who went harder."

Arrangement's and Lancaster's TikTok post amid reports of their arrest in the US is below:

Social media personality Deborah Seyram Adablah arrested

Deborah Seyram Adablah was arrested and detained by the CID on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

According to a report by Republic Media, the social media personality, who went viral for her failed affair with a former bank CFO, Ernest Kwasi Nimako, was apprehended and detained for days.

Popular Nigerian socialite and businesswoman Ariket is going to serve 45 years in prison for substance smuggling. Photo source: @instablog9ja, Doug Berry/Getty Images

Source: Facebook

With little information, the report from the news outlet indicated that Deborah's arrest stemmed from a video in which she made insulting remarks against undisclosed personalities.

The TikTok post announcing the alleged arrest of Deborah Seyram Adablah is below:

Arrangement and Lancaster's post stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Triple AAA commented:

"Thank God say it's fake news. Your music is changing a lot of lives, including mine 😁."

Big KHojo Rich said:

"Why are some people posting fake news about my gees? I pray for them to go higher."

Pes Lucci wrote:

"They hate to see you shine. Forget them."

Businesswoman Ariket jailed for substance smuggling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that businesswoman Ariket was jailed in Nigeria for her involvement in smuggling hard substances outside the country.

More details about the court proceedings and decision to sentence the socialite to a hefty prison sentence emerged on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh