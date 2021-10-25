A resilient young man has recently taken to social media to narrate how he built his companies

Prince Acheampong shared that he lost his job as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and had to stay home for months

The young man revealed that he is now the proud owner of a thriving shoe business and a professional cleaning company

A determined Ghanaian man has recently shared his journey to owning two successful businesses after being sacked from work.

Prince Acheampong took to his LinkedIn timeline to recount that in 2020, he lost his job as an international customer specialist for a multinational company during the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Acheampong, he was home for months with no source of income.

Prince Acheampong and his employees Photo credit: Prince Acheampong/LinkedIn

"I prayed a solemn prayer to God to come to my aid and show me the way.

After praying and fasting for three days, Joseph decided to use the money he had saved up to start a shoe manufacturing business.

Business began to grow and in 2021, he ventured into the professional cleaning space with the profit he made from the shoe business.

