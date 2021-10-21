A mentally unwell young man has been cured after a good-hearted man came to his rescue

The friend of the caring stranger, Noble Wisdom Dordoe, said prior to getting the unwell man admitted at the psychiatric hospital, they had passed him by for 5-6 years

Nobel revealed that he shed tears when he saw the man's transformation

A kind Ghanaian man recently decided to lend a helping hand to a mentally unwell man he had been seeing on his usual route for years.

Noble Wisdom Dordoe took to social media to narrate the story of his friend who helped a mentally deranged man back to sanity.

Dordoe shared that he, along with his friend used to see the unwell man lying along the Burma Camp road and they would just discuss him and walk away.

Three months ago, however, his friend confided in him saying he had a serious edge to offer help to the mental patient.

"I thought he was joking so I wished him GOOD LUCK", Noble revealed.

The next day, his friend informed him he had made arrangements with the psychiatric hospital to pick the unwell man.

Months later, they were called on October 13, 2021, that the mental patient was cured and was due for discharge.

"When I saw the man, I couldn’t hold back my tears. God Indeed works through his angels here on Earth", Dordoe revealed.

