A young man who was was disabled at age five, Agosu Fagla, has revealed that people refused to give him a job because of his physical disability

The Nigerian man made a billboard displaying his CV and took it to the Lagos state secretariat in Ikeja

Agosu also addressed a letter to Sanwo-Olu, saying he hopes the governor will be able to provide a solution to his problem

A physically challenged young man in Lagos, Agosu Fagla, has taken to the state's secretariat to ask Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a job.

The man made a billboard that had the words “Please I need a job” boldly written on it. He stood beside the board at Ikeja, SaharaReporters gathers.

I need a job

On the board is also his full CV. Speaking to the media, he said he became disabled when he was 5 from an accident.

Despite the fact that he has a degree in economics, he has been unable to get employment because of the stigma surrounding his disability.

Help me, governor

According to National Daily, he said:

“Due to my condition and the stigma attached to it, some employers believe I'm not employable. I have only been surviving on family support. To God be the glory, I have been able to write perfectly with my left hand.”

The man said he was moved to reach out to the governor in such a way because he has in so many instances learnt about his passion for helping the less privileged.

