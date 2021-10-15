Stephen, a previously unemployed graduate, has recounted how he took up painting after receiving many rejections

The young Ghanaian man opened up about the pressure he received from family due to his joblessness

He shared that he was introduced to painting by a friend, and that has helped him fend for himself and his family

A dynamic young man named Stephen has recently granted an interview on a YouTube channel called Maame Sika, where he opened up about resorting to painting after school.

Stephen shared that he remained jobless for years after school.

Being the first of four siblings, he received constant complaints from his father because he was unemployed.

All attempts to get a company to employ him proved futile.

"I tried over and over. I wrote letters to companies to engage me but I got no response", he intimated

He eventually joined his friend who worked as a painter and he picked it from there.

Stephen revealed that his 'painter friend' came around one day with a car and he was surprised to know he owned a car.

His friend made him aware he was able to purchase his car through the income the painting job brought in.

Stephen was advised to take the job seriously and pay close attention to good branding.

The previously unemployed man revealed that now, he owns a piece of land and has been supporting himself and his family through painting.

The vibrant young man shared more about his journey in the video linked below;

YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady by the name Ajara Ibrahim shared how much money she makes from selling coins after being left unemployed.

In a recent interview with SVTV Africa, the young lady recounted that she had initially wanted to be in the military or with the fire service after her secondary education, but due to 'who knows who' she missed out on that.

Ajara said she continued with the job hunt there after all to no avail and finally resorted to selling boiled eggs on the street.

She was later introduced to the selling of coins by one of her friends, and decided to give it a try. Selling coins to 'trotro' mates is what she currently does and has been able to make a profit of Ghc5000 in a year with a starting capital of Ghc 500.

