John Asante Junior and Eric Obeng Brenya joined thousands of applicants at Cantonments in Accra to join the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS)

The duo disclosed that they were motivated to apply to join the GIS because they want to become billionaires

The two prospective recruits spoke to GBC's Alan Tagoe

Two prospective applicants hoping to secure employment with the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have shared their motivation for applying to join the agency.

The duo, who identified themselves as John Asante Junior and Eric Obeng Brenya, indicated that their motivation for wanting to join the GIS is to become billionaires.

, the pair explained that securing employment in the GIS would set them on a path to attain their goal.

The duo, who travelled from Kumasi, joined thousands of applicants for the recruitment exercise at Cantonments in Accra.

The GIS is hoping to recruit about 2,000 recruits and cadets following clearance from the Ministry of Interior.

Watch the video below:

