A UK based Ghanaian known as Kofi Nyarko has shared that he will choose to work as a cleaner abroad than to be jobless in Ghana

The University of Cape Coast graduate disclosed that he decided to join the UK army while in school

The young man shared that as far as he is concerned, the laws in Ghana are not effective, and he does not see a future here

A young Ghanaian man by the name of Kofi Nyarko who lives in the United Kingdom has recently shared that he would easily choose working as a cleaner abroad than to stay in Ghana and be jobless after school.

Kofi, a recent winner of the UK based gospel song of the year award during the Ghana Music Awards UK, claimed that there are no working laws nor opportunities in Ghana and he never saw himself succeeding here.

Citing his story, the young man shared that his father who is an ex military officer kept insisting that he joined the Ghana army but he was not interested.

His reason was that, he was well aware of how his father had to pay bribe to be enlisted in the army and as far as he was concerned that was not right.

Kofi believes the laws in Ghana are not effective and he made a decision while schooling at the University of Cape Coast to look for greener pastures outside Ghana after completing.

True to his words, he moved to the UK and joined the army.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Collins Owusu Sarfo, a young Ghanaian man has been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on the YouTube channel, SVTV Africa, where he shared some of the regrets he has encountered since he moved to the United Kingdom.

In the interview, Collins shared that he used to make about Ghc16,000 to Ghc20,000 per month working with Somovison and his friends were surprised when they learnt he had left the job to move abroad.

He revealed that he regretted the decision he made when he got to the United Kingdom because his perception about life abroad was different from what he was experiencing.

