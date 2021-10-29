A Ghanaian young man has recently shared how he came to the rescue of a stranger at the Achimota Retail Centre

Fula Beatx shared that a guy approached him and asked for Ghc30 with the reason that the lady he brought on a date ordered more than he could afford

Beatz quickly gave the stranded lover boy Ghc40 to help cover his bill

A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to narrate a strange encounter he had with a guy at the Achimota Retail Centre.

In his post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, Fula Beatx shared that he was waiting for someone at the the Retail Centre when he saw a couple on a date.

According to him, he realized the guy was very tensed but he decided to mind his own business.

" I got a can of vody sipping and admiring a couple also seated not too far from me eating but the guy seemed nervous. Me and the guy’s eyes met a few times. But wetin concern me?"

Not long after his observation the guy on the date walked up to him and pretended as though he knows him, to which he followed along.

"The guy shouted and walked to me and gave me the kpoyaka and was telling me I see u cherrr ooo. Yo I don't know this guy from Adam! But u know we guys….. I played along!"

The next thing the stranger did was to ask him for Ghc30 with the reason that his date has ordered more than he can afford.

"I quickly understood the deal and stuffed 2 notes of 20gh into his palms", Fula shared.

