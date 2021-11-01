A young Ghanaian entrepreneur living in the United Kingdom has shared some of the mistakes he made moving abroad

Collins Owusu Sarfo revealed that he worked with Somovision while in Ghana and was paid about Ghc16,000 to GhC20,000 per month

The successful man revealed that he was able to establish an oil and gas company, healthcare, and clothing company after his Ghanaian girlfriend broke up with him

Collins Owusu Sarfo, a young Ghanaian man has been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on the YouTube channel, SVTV Africa, where he shared some of the regrets he has encountered since he moved to the United Kingdom.

In the interview, Collins shared that he used to make about Ghc16,000 to Ghc20,000 per month working with Somovison and his friends were surprised when they learnt he had left the job to move abroad.

He revealed that he regretted the decision he made when he got to the United Kingdom because his perception about life abroad was different from what he was experiencing.

DJ Nyaami interviewing Collins Owusu Sarfo Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube

Speaking to DJ Nyaami, the young entrepreneur shared that he made a plan to gather about £2,000 (Ghc16,795) to move back to Ghana but he tried for years and he could not get that amount.

Collins shared that his first job in the UK was car washing and from that he became a dishwasher.

The young man revealed that he was able to establish an oil and gas company, healthcare and clothing company after his Ghanaian girlfriend broke up with him.

Owusu Sarfo shared more about his story in the video linked below;

