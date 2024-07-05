A video of a Ghanaian man expressing his gratitude to former Black Stars player Baffour Gyan has surfaced online

The man who partook in a clean-up exercise was delighted to see the former Ghanaian player and got rewarded for taking part in the exercise

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian man was recently surprised by former Ghanaian player Baffour Gyan after participating in a clean-up exercise.

Baffour Gyan, moved by the man's dedication to keeping the environment clean, gave him an undisclosed sum of money.

Photos of Baffour Gyan

Source: UGC

A video circulating on social media shows the man thanking the former Black Stars player profusely for the gesture.

Baffour Gyan and Asamoah Gyan in Kumasi for a special purpose

Baffour Gyan and his brother Asamoah Gyan are in Kumasi as part of preparations towards the All Regional Games.

They have engaged various stakeholders, including athletes and key entertainment players, and even visited the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Ahead of the games, a clean-up exercise was organised at Kumasi Kejetia, during which community members cleaned the area.

Ghanaian man hails praises on Baffour Gyan for gifting him money

A TikTok video share by @kokoba_blogger1 shows Baffour Gyan exiting the venue of the clean up exercise. Before Gyan left, he gave the man some money.

The man who could not contain his joy was heard reigning praises on the former player.

Watch the video below:

Former Black Stars striker Baffour Gyan advises Mohammed Kudus on $300K a week Saudi Arabia offer

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars striker Baffour Gyan had advised Mohammed Kudus to make broad consultations before deciding on his future amid the mouthwatering offer from the Saudi Pro League.

His advice follows reports of Saudi team Al-Ittihad expressing strong interest in signing him from West Ham United.

Al-Ittihad has tabled an offer of $300K a week to the Ghanaian international, according to reports by ESPN. Reacting to this, Baffour Gyan, who was instrumental in convincing his junior brother, Asamoah Gyan, to move from Al Ain to China, says he is not the right person to advise Mohammed Kudus on what to do.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh