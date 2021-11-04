Rodney Maduwa left his paint job at Nissan in order to start his own company eight years ago and it's paying off

The Master's degree graduate started Maduwa Paint World after leaving the car company and now employs 35 people

Maduwa's business started in Soshanguve and now has a big warehouse in Rosslyn, north of Pretoria

Rodney Maduwa's rags-to-riches story is definitely one to read. The 32-year-old left his painting job at Nissan in order to start his own paint manufacturing company called Maduwa Paint World. Maduwa started the company eight years ago and already has 35 employees.

He took a leap of faith and it seemingly paid off. The business began in the township of Soshanguve in Gauteng. Maduwa is not just a physical hard worker as he also holds a Master's degree in Paint Chemistry.

After leaving Nissan, Rodney Maduwa started his own successful paint manufacturing business. Image: @KasiEconomy

Source: UGC

Maduwa's story was shared by the Kasi Economy Group on Twitter.

Take a look at some of the messages of well wishes shared with Maduwa:

@CastroCruz_SA wrote:

"Very inspiring."

@ja_nosipho shared:

"We salute you, big brother."

@pholasgp said:

"Very admirable work Maduwa, more wins and gains to you bro..."

@nvmbnoam responded with:

"This really is beautiful work."

@2Singithwa stated:

"The paint is so special, it creates great interior spaces."

@Tabudim simply shared:

"Nice one!!"

