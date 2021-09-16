A young entrepreneur has taken to social media to share her joy after making Ghc60,000 in sales in just one month

Her post on Twitter stated that, she quit her job to start her own business with just Ghc300 and has made it big after

@slimtxm got many netizens congratulating her for the success of her business and wished her well

A vibrant young lady has recently taken to social media to share her massive win in life.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, @slimtxm shared that she quit her job and decided to start her own business, using Ghc300 ($50).

In less than one month, she ended up making Ghc60,000 ($10,000).

"Started a business with only $50, quit my shitty job & made almost 10k in not even a month. I’m so grateful", she posted.

Her post on Twitter racked up close to 90,000 likes, 878 quote tweets, more than 6,000 retweets and over 400 comments.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@AUTUMNeverFalls commented:

This will be me. To all the entrepreneurs out there, keep going. I’m manifesting that I’ll touch a billion within the next few years.

From @lola_bluu:

I really needed to see this. I’ve been wrestling with this for a while now. Thank you and many blessings to you on your journey.

@_Xavierthered replied:

I wish I had the talent for that haha tired of this corporate work. Majors props though

@Iam_Demetriuss wrote:

I'm working on starting my business, I only wishes that the lord will bless me in ways as how you're being blessed. Congrats and continue doing your thing.

From @Kenneth42438919:

It's hard to believe, I'm going to give you the benefit of the doubt, and anything is possible with God

