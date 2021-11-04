Prince Kwaku Antwi is a physically challenged boy who lives with his grandmother in an underserved community

The boy walks with both his hands and feet on the ground or floor

A man, who recently visited the boy and his grandmother, has appealed for help

Prince Kwaku Antwi, a young Ghanaian boy living with a physical disability, needs financial assistance to afford a decent living.

The boy, who walks with both hands and legs, lives with his deprived grandmother in a deplorable state in an underserved community.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook account of Naana Donkor Arthur, Antwi's grandmother gives a tour of the shabby room that serves as the sleeping place of the boy.

Prince Kwaku Antwi: Ghanaian Boy who Walks with Both Hands and Feet Needs Help

Poor living condition

She took a man appealing for help for their family into their shabby room while highlighting their financial challenges.

The man mentioned that Antwi lies on a cloth on the floor to sleep as he does not have a mattress.

Recounting their ordeal, Antwi's grandmother revealed that his birth mother brought him from Kumasi with a physical disability and left him. She did not explain whether the boy was born with it or the disability is a result of a disease.

Appeal for help

The man subsequently appealed to the general public to offer support to the family. Please, donate via MTN Momo 0246807077 (Stephen Ofori).

9-year-old Disabled Girl who Crawls 2km to School

Aside from Prince, Agnes Mba from Dasabligo, a nine-year-old girl in the Upper East Region braved the odds to pursue education despite living with a disability.

Unlike some disabled children who give up on education to beg for alms, she believes she can be a great person in the future through education despite her condition.

Mba crawls on her knees to school at least two kilometers through a rough road and back home daily, reports dreamzfmonline.com.

Dr Kofi Amoah Promises GHc25k to Agnes Mba

Meanwhile, Ghanaian business mogul and philanthropist, Dr Kofi Amoah, promised to give a whopping GHc25,000 to a girl whose story was earlier published by YEN.com.gh.

In the publication, it was indicated that the schoolgirl named Agnes Mba is a class one pupil at Dasabligo Primary School in Nabdam District in the Upper East Region.

It was reported that Mba was not born originally disabled but she lost the effective use of her lower limbs at the age of three months, which delayed her enrolment in school.

