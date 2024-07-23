The life of a street hawker has significantly improved after an encounter with Ghanaian influencer Nana Tea

The Ghanaian woman who used to peddle goods on the busy streets of Accra is now a trained fashion designer

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views

A former street hawker has become a successful fashion designer thanks to the support of social media influencer Nana Tea.

For years, Madam Gladys Podjer peddled goods on the busy streets of Accra, striving to make ends meet.

A street hawker has transformed into a fashion designer after encountering Nana Tea. Image source: Nana Tea

Source: TikTok

Fortunately, she encountered Nana Tea, a social media influencer, which marked the beginning of her transformation story.

On International Women's Day, Nana Tea gave Madam Gladys a treat as he took her to a pedicure, had a lunch date with her at a plush restaurant in Accra, and also took her kart racing.

The videos of their encounter were shared on social media, and according to Nana Tea, many netizens reached out to support her.

Subsequently, Madam Gladys obtained a scholarship to study at the JACCD Design Institute Africa, where she received professional training in fashion design. Madam Gladys has risen from the streets to become an established fashion designer.

Watch the video below:

Netizens impressed by Madam Glady's transformation

Netizens who saw the video of Madam Gladys were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views.

@Maame serwaa wrote:

"Social media is really powerful."

@Obaapa dubai wrote:

"When it's time for u to be bless, no rock, no mountain can hide u."

@Abena_adepa -Walker wrote:

"God bless u Nana Tea , and one thing that bothers me so the church didn’t see her when she was on the street but now de3 they are here to mention the."

@Stella_Gray wrote:

"This is why I disagree with Ampong's song says (Menhyira nni nipa nsam) everybody's blessing is in somebody's hands, left with us to meet them."

Street hawker flaunts incredible transformation in video

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh a video of a young lady's massive transformation after relocating abroad has inspired many on social media.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @akosuah_coded moved from hawking sachet water in Ghana to living a good life abroad.

Her seemingly grass-to-grace story has become a source of motivation for many people online as they tap into her blessing.

Source: YEN.com.gh