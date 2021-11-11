After Anita Sefa Boakye and the Adrinka Pie CEO's massive wedding which started on November 5 and lasted for four days, a loyal customer has refused to buy the pastry

Sharing details on Facebook, Isaac Kyei Andoh indicated that the famous CEO should have invited some customers to the event

Isaac says he will not buy the pie any longer until a time comes when his heart is able to forgive the CEO Barimah Osei Mensah

Isaac Kyei Andoh, a young man in Ghana has made a rib-cracking post about the recent wedding between the Adrinka Pie CEO and Anita Sefa Boakye.

As some readers would recall, the expensive wedding was climaxed with a polo party that came as the fourth day in the celebration of Anita and Barima's marriage which started on Friday, November 5.

According to Isaac in a Facebook post, he was in traffic when he heard the usual Adinkra Meat pie vendors announcing their presence and got tempted to purchase one.

"Today in the traffic, I heard, yesss Adinkra Meat pie, I was just about buying and then remembered that he might end up buying pressure for us with a honeymoon in space," he said after beating down his urge.

Explaining why he acted in that manner, Isaac said the gargantuan marriage ceremonies held by the famous CEO was quite unfair mainly because he did not invite any of the loyal customers to enjoy part of the glamour.

In his own words,

"Yes, the poor cannot teach the rich how to spend their money but you cannot gather our 3, 3 cedis and use it for such a huge festival without inviting any of us. At least, put an invite into a few pies for lucky loyal customers mpoe. Nuff said, I'm boycotting it for a month at least, if after a month it still pains me, I will extend".

A little about the beautiful bride

YEN.com.gh previously reported that while Anita comes from a wealthy family which is popular in Ghana, she is mostly known for her association with business mogul Osei Kwame Despite.

She is known to have been in a romantic relationship with the Peace FM owner which reportedly birthed three children.

One of their kids, Akosua Serwaa Nyarko, went viral on social media when she celebrated her eighth birthday.

