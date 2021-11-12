A young lady has been able to graduate as a medical doctor, 6 years after becoming the second-best WASSCE student

Ruth Ewura-Ama Awadzi, as her name goes, also finished BECE as the best student in Greater Accra Region

Ruth shared her success story on social media while thanking God for the consistent victories she attained while climbing the academic ladder

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ruth Ewura-Ama Awadzi, a brilliant and beautiful Ghanaian lady has achieved a full line-up of academic successes back-to-back from the time he was in junior high school.

After her Basic Education Certificate Examination, Ruth emerged as the best student in the entire Greater Accra Region for the year 2012.

In 2015, the intelligent young lady became the second overall best student in Ghana and West Africa in the West African Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Former Wesley Girls' student now a young medical doctor Photo credit: Ruth Ewura-Ama Awadzi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Recounting her success in a Facebook post on her personal handle, Ruth who was grateful to God for leading her from victory to victory shared photos from her graduation as a medical doctor.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Reactions to Dr Ruth Ewura-Ama Awadzi's story

Ghanaians thronged the comment section of Ruth's post to join her in the celebration.

Kate Akoto commented:

Chai! Ghana and West Africa is too small to contain you! Awadzi to the world!

Kwao Tetteh Simon said:

Super Congratulations Ruth Ewura-Ama Awadzi. God is Good indeed. Keep shining

Owuraku D. Yeboah indicated:

Doc, please I have some chest pains. What would you recommend?

Abena Adom-Oduro mentioned:

The power that has, the legendariness that has, the awesomeness that has... Need I say more?

Man who dropped out of school to study dream program graduates as best student

In another success story, Nana Akwasi Sarpong, a 26-year-old Ghanaian young man has a unique story of willingly dropping out of school to study a program in line with his newly-found passion.

Sharing tidbits of the story on his Twitter handle, Nana Akwasi indicated that when he dropped out of the University of Ghana in 2015, his father even got a small heart attack as a result.

The programs he switched

Nana, according to a report on Kuulpeeps.com, was studying Biology with hopes of becoming a dentist when in July 2015, he developed a new love for Finance and Business Consultancy at Wisconsin International University College (WIUC).

Source: Yen