Veteran Nigerian comedian Basketmouth and his wife Elsie have celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary

Basketmouth took to social media to share adorable photos of himself and his wife and many flooded the comment section of the post to celebrate with them

The comedian recounted how Elsie gave him a fake phone number when he approached her; the lovebirds now have three kids together

Veteran Nigerian comedian Basketmouth has celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with his adorable wife, Elsie.

The comedian took to his Instagram page to share adorable photos of himself and the love of his life with whom he has enjoyed 11 years of togetherness.

Basketmouth and his adorable wife celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. Photo credit:@basketmouth

Source: UGC

He went down memory lane on how Elsie gave him a fake phone number when he approached her.

In his words:

"After you gave me a fake phone number the 1st day I met you, no be 11yrs we don marry so? This life sha, shakara no good sometimes."

Expressing gratitude

The comedian expressed gratitude to the love of his life for being his wife and giving him a beautiful home.

He said:

"Happy Anniversary to you @elsieokpocha thanks for choosing me, thanks for saying yes, thanks for giving me a beautiful home and thank you for being my wife. Love you forever."

Social media reacts

Reacting, @brodashaggi said:

"Congratulations brother. Happy anniversary."

@realwarripikin wrote:

"@elsieokpocha you see your life! Shakara nor good you don even born 3, congratulations Fam many more blissful years ahea."

@babarex0 commented:

"Happy anniversary bro."

@illblissgoretti wrote:

"Congratulations My G. You two are so amazing and built for each other. You inspire millions plus you make marriage look and feel incredibly dope. I wish you and wifey many more years of love, partnership and wisdom.. amen."

@rekiyayusuf said:

"Happy wedding anniversaryyyyy. Many happy years ahead."

@iamklarge wrote:

"Congrats Baba..... Meanwhile na woman with fake number I dey find like this."

Comedian Basketmouth laments after spending N58k on haircut

In other news, popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has explained how he spent a huge 100 dollars note (N58,000) to have a haircut in the US.

Basketmouth shared the video of his new cool trim on his verified Instagram page and lamented bitterly for spending such a huge amount.

At the end of the video, he vowed not to have a haircut in the next six months because of the huge amount spent on this particular one.

Source: Yen