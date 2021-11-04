Music superstar Tiwa Savage is putting the past behind her and focusing on more important things in her life

The mother of one recently took to her Instagram page with a celebratory post following the massive streaming numbers of her Somebody’s Son song

The video for her single with US star, Brandy, now has 7.5 million views and many fans, colleagues joined Tiwa in celebrating

The past few weeks have been nothing short of challenging for Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, but it appears she is now moving on and focusing on more important things.

Barely a few weeks after releasing the official music video for her Sombody’s Son song off the Water and Garri EP, the song has now amassed over 19m global streams and counting.

An elated Tiwa took to her Instagram page sharing the news with her fans, supporters and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

The official music video for the song also has over 7.5 million views on YouTube and more than 400k creations on TikTok.

In her caption, the singer simply extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who has supported the project.

Check out her post below

Congratulatory messages pour in

The comment section was filled with over two thousand remarks from fans and well-wishers who congratulated the singer.

Read some of their goodwill messages below:

n6oflife said:

"Who Dey Breathe."

iam_trod said:

"Na person wey go sing “somebody’s Daughter go find me” now I Dey wait for like this #Beautifulsong #Love."

ustavillifoods_confectioneries said:

" beautiful song from a beautiful lady."

its_haday said:

"You deserve all the love"

reeceyella said:

"You deserve it auntie @tiwasavage ."

official_sameer_sameer said:

"We love you so much my dear sister."

rashidat22 said:

"Just the beginning for you Tiwa. U r made for greatness."

thriftwithtokzb said:

"Such a beautiful song Tiwa.Thank you for blessing our hearts with this song."

Tiwa spotted with Naomi Cambell in Qatar

A short clip on the singer's Instastory channel also captured the moment she conversed with international supermodel, Naomi Campbell after they met at a fashion conference in Qatar.

See screenshots below:

Tiwa Savage attends Ifeanyi Adeleke's birthday

Some weeks ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Davido threw a lavish birthday party for his son Ifeanyi and it was attended by some of his colleagues in the industry.

Tiwa Savage was among those who attended and despite all that has been going on since her intimate tape got leaked, she turned up.

In a video that made the rounds on social media, Tiwa Savage and Davido danced as her son slugged it out on the dancefloor with a girl at the party.

