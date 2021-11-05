Neighbour Taps Lady’s Generator, Secretly Uses It to Power Her Fridge for Weeks
- A lady revealed how her neighbour was using her generator without permission to power her refrigerator for weeks
- After she discovered the theft, she connected to the woman's own generator and pretended that hers was spoilt
- The young lady even got a cooker and connected it to the neighbour's generator until it got faulty
A young lady with the social media handle @_peesee has taken to social media to narrate how her neighbour was tapping power from her generator.
In a post reshared by @instablob9ja, the woman revealed that when she noticed that her generator was making an unusual noise, she asked an electrician to check it out and it was confirmed the power was being tapped.
Do the same to her
In response, @_peesee asked the electrician to help do the same to the woman. Faking that hers is bad, the lady started powering her refrigerator with the tapped light.
The lady stated that while this was going on, the thieving neighbour would come around her apartment to make sure nobody was doing the same thing to her.
Karma spoke
Following her confirmation that her light was being used, she came to @_peesee to tell her off for powering big appliances on her generator without asking for permission.
It was at that moment, the lady also told her what she did. In anger, the neighbour said she would report to the police.
Read the full post below (swipe):
At the time of writing this report, the post has generated over 2,000 comments with more than 27,000 likes.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:
brandynwosu said:
"Nobody is a monopoly of madness….when craze jam craze."
denviktravels said:
"Lmao. I don't just have the mind for stuffs like that."
lannis____ said:
"It’s some people gut for me, how you go tap person light."
temidayoogedengbe said:
"Someone said it earlier, “for every ment, there is a counter ment."
rubbyola said:
"The fact that we’re all crazy is alarming. Is nobody is a monopoly of madness in this country for me, my sister you spoke the truth even I too."
Neighbour called a woman out
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a neighbour called out a woman, Alexandria Taylor, over what was tagged her indecent way of conducting herself in her own house.
On Monday, July 5, the woman received an angry note demanding that she should ensure her window blinds are shut down always.
A night before she got the said note, the mother of two only wore a shirt over a pair of knickers before switching the room's light off.
