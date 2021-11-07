A social media user, Irebamiolakanm1, has recounted how a lady she decided to help through her boyfriend snatched and married him

In a Twitter post, she revealed the lady sent her a direct message (DM) to help her with airtime

Irebamiolakanm1 sent the lady's number to her boyfriend to get the lady the airtime

Her boyfriend and the lady got married on Saturday, November 6

A lady with the Twitter name, Irebamiolakanm1, has recounted how a lady she decided to help through her boyfriend ended up snatching and marrying him.

In a Twitter post, Irebamiolakanm1 disclosed that the lady sent a direct message (DM) to get her airtime.

''I checked her profile, she wasn't following me, so I sent her number to my [boyfriend] to help me send her the airtime,'' she said.

'I Gave a Lady’s Number to My Boyfriend to Send Her Airtime; They are Married Now' - Lady 'Cries' Photo credit: Irebamiolakanm1

Source: Twitter

Irebamiolakanm1, who made the post on Friday, November 5, indicated that the duo became lovers and married on Saturday, November 6, 2021. ''Tomorrow is their wedding,'' she said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Her post has gathered tons of reactions and mixed views. Over seven thousand people had reacted to her tweet as of the time of this publication.

Social media comments

Reacting to @Irebamiolakanm1's post, Louis7473 said:

''You are the cause - what's wrong in you getting the airtime from your boyfriend and sending to her. Even if he didn't marry her, be rest assured you have given your boyfriend a female bestie because the girl no go like free your guy.''

Mr Elias commented:

''Lol, him not being friendly doesn't mean the babe won't get friendly. Guys kuku be human beings like you guys too. Rafa rada.''

According to Chardosky,

''There are people who must blame it on someone for anything and everything, w/o understanding there are laws of nature. And certain things happen because they either want to or have to.''

Louis7473 said:

''This is also one of the problems we have in our society today, nobody bothers to tell his/her friend, parents, siblings that they are at fault. instead, it all ended in the law of nature or it's meant to happen that way. many things are prevented.''

GH Man Shares How Lady Cheated on Him

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian man identified as Richard, has shared how he discovered his long-time girlfriend was cheating on him despite investing in her education from senior high school to nursing school.

According to Richard, his former girlfriend was brilliant, but her parents could not help her further her education due to extreme poverty.

In a video seen on Facebook, Richard recounted that he catered for the lady, including financing her education from senior high school to nursing school with money from his gold business.

Source: Yen News