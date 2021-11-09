The video of a reverend sister dancing hard as she showed her moves to Wande Coal's 2017 hit song has gone viral

In the clip, the sister made 'shoki' hand moves in front of her fellows as the bride and groom danced in her presence

Many who reacted to the video said that the lady perhaps had a very club-like and lively past life

A video of some reverend sisters at a wedding reception shared by @krakstv has generated massive reactions on social media.

While they were returning to their seats, one of the sisters who caught the vibe started showing moves to Wande Coal's Iskaba song.

The reverend sister was very happy in the video. Photo source: @krakstv

Source: UGC

She showed some amazing moves

While others were seated, she continued with some very creative popular moves that got many people amazed.

In the background of the venue were the bride and the groom dancing.

The clip has since generated massive reactions on social media.

Watch the clip below:

Heaven is the goal

daveofportharcourt said:

"e Dey enter body but she Dey coordinate."

donsheddy31 said:

"At some point she forgot she's been called already."

spydagram said:

"Be careful what u say in ur comment sha."

photoh_boy said:

"@gwen.ufot this is definitely in ikorodu."

eziaku_star_babe said:

"She is a daily #happy reminder that heaven is the goal and while we are still on earth, we are not blind to worldly trends."

aimthamachine_ said:

"Reverend Sister wey never resign from street. But the song and beat self, na wa o, even person wey get stroke go move body na."

iam_masterjd said:

"If you check am,she dey regret her occupation."

A lady danced well

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady, Chiamaka Goodness, showed she is an amazing dance hall mover as she displayed her dancing skill during a wedding ceremony.

Chiamaka quickly became the centre of attention at the event as the MC turned her hypeman. Getting into a dance mode did not take her long.

In a video that has gone viral on Instagram, the lady went into a frenzy as she danced fast, demonstrating her beautiful legwork (gbese) moves.

If it were a dancing competition, only a male counterpart in agbada would have come close. Her eccentricity was much.

Source: Yen