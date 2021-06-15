- A student of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, displayed her amazing dancing skills and wowed many on social media

- A video of the young lady was shared on Facebook in which she could be seen doing the legwork dance in heels

- Many people who saw the adorable video on social media commended her for her ability to dance effortlessly in heels

A Nigerian lady has got many people talking after displaying amazing dancing skills in a viral video that was shared on social media.

In the video that was shared by Worldofafrica.tv, the lady was surrounded by a lot of people who were wowed as she did the legwork dance in heels.

The lady got many screaming with her amazing dancing skills.

She's in a contest

The young lady wore a short gown and danced effortlessly to the excitement of her audience who kept screaming.

It seemed like a competition as tag number 6 was fixed to her gown while she did her amazing legwork moves.

One of those that took to the comment section, Elle Mark, said the event happened at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, adding that the lady was contesting for Miss Hostel.

In her words:

"That's AMBROSE ALLI UNIVERSITY, in front of igbinedion hostel, the event is hall week, she's contesting for miss hostel."

Many are impressed

Facebook user identified as Igu Obinna said:

"There are no haters in the background.. The other girls are fellow contestants waiting patiently for their turn while admiring her."

Alaba Okereke commented:

"I can't even dance with my bare foot. I can't walk in those heels, Nawa oo."

Bitisha Das said:

"Wearing those heels and dance.. It's a challenging dream for me."

