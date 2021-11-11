A Ghanaian female professor has set the pace as she becomes the third lady in the world and the first black African woman to acquire a prize for Outstanding Female Scientist

A recent publication by Graphic Online has reported that a Ghanaian woman known as Professor Margaret Gyapong has been recognized as the third woman in the world and the first black African lady to receive an Outstanding Female Scientist Prize from the European and Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP).

The report shared that EDCTP is known for supporting clinical and vaccine trials as well as various laboratory works across the world.

Professor Margaret Gyapong at a ceremony and posing for a photo

Source: UGC

Professor Margaret Gyapong became the first ever social scientist to receive the prestigious award.

Under her leadership, the Centre was selected as a World Health Organization Tropical Disease Research (WHO/TDR) in 2018.

