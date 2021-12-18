A Ghanaian lady has excelled in her studies as she emerged as the 2021 valedictorian of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in Ghana

Asantewaa A-MacCarthy graduated with a CGPA of 3.971 out of 4.000 during the 54th congregation of UCC

She also received three awards, including the Chancellor's Award and the award for the Best Graduating Doctor of Optometry Student

''Shinning is a must for every daughter of the king. A God-girl is the pride of her father,'' the words of Asantewaa A-MacCarthy after graduating as the 2021 valedictorian of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

She swept three awards, including the Chancellor's Award for the Overall Best Graduating Student, during the 54th congregation of UCC.

Asantewaa achieved it with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.971 out of the expected 4.000.

Other awards

Asantewaa went on to bag the Madam Yaa Ampemaa Award for Best Graduating Female Student and the Dr Kojovi Morny Award for Best Graduating Doctor of Optometry Student.

She also emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Student of the College of Health and Allied Sciences and the Best Graduating Student of the School of Allied Health Sciences during the 54th congregation of her school.

Valedictory speech

When she mounted the podium to deliver the valedictory speech, the platform became a pulpit and her speech was nothing short of a sermon, she said in a Facebook post.

Her achievements have wowed many who trooped to her comment section to hail her.

Reactions

Pope Jnr Ike said:

''Dear, keep soaring higher n higher.''

Ebenezer Kwame Opoku commented:

''Congratulations, girl God see you through all your endeavors in life.''

Harry Milton Snyper Hayford said:

''Congratulations, four years koraa we no see top na six years. You force papa.''

Nana Akua Akyeapomaa commented:

''Congratulations to you God girl, may God continue to bless you.''

