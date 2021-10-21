Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has been appointed substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana

She makes history as the first woman to occupy the position since the institution was founded in 1948

Professor Amfo was appointed by the Governing Council of the University of Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has become the first woman to be appointed as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana.

The renowned Ghanaian Linguistics professor was appointed by the Governing Council of the prestigious university.

The appointment takes effect from Tuesday, October 26, 2021, making her the first woman to occupy the position since the institution was established in 1948.

Prof Nana Amfo Appointed First Female Substantive Vice-Chancellor of University of Ghana Photo credit: University of Ghana/Ghanaspotlight

Source: Facebook

Similar feats

Prof Amfo joins Professor Rita Akosua Dickson and Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who have occupied the position in the past as former Vice-Chancellor at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and former Vice-Chancellor at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), respectively.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Prof Amfo, 50, a former Pro-Vice-Chancellor in charge of Students and Academic Affairs, has been acting in such a position since August 1, 2021. She succeeds Prof Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor whose tenure expired on July 31, 2021.

Ghanaian Elected President of African Society of Cambridge University

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian PhD student, Amegah Alice Xorlali, has been elected President of the African Society of Cambridge University (ASCU).

Xorlali, a University of Ghana alumna, graduated with a first-class degree in 2018 and later received a scholarship to study for her master's in Comparative and International Education at the University of Oxford.

She is now pursuing her PhD in Education and International Development at Cambridge University, where she has been elevated to the leadership position.

Prof Dorothy Yeboah-Manu Appointed First Female Director of Noguchi

Also, Microbiologist Professor Dorothy Yeboah-Manu has become the first woman to be appointed as the Director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).

Professor Yeboah-Manu is the head of the Bacteriology Department at the NMIMR and is taking over from her predecessor Professor Annang, who retires from active service on July 31, 2021.

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research issued a message on Twitter to announce Professor Dorothy Yeboah-Manu's appointment.

Source: Yen