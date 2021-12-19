Prof. Alabi lauds Amasaman Mantse for skills development initiative

The 2020 Campaign Manager for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Joshua Alabi, has lauded Nii AmasaOseiku II, Amasaman Mantse, for introducing a skills Development and Education Foundation intended to address the unemployment and skills gap confronting the youth within his Traditional Area.

The initiative according to Prof. Alabi is in line with the vision of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama's 2020 Manifesto to invest in Technical and Vocational Education Training TVET.

Prof. Alabi was speaking on behalf of the NDC 2020 Flagbearer, HE John Mahama at the 48th Anniversary Celebration of the ascension to the throne of Nii AmasaOseiku II.

Prof. Alabi, who is also the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), intimated that the NDC had the strategic and workable blueprint intended to address the growing unemployment challenges facing the country which would have been implemented with ease under the leadership of President John Mahama had the 2020 General Elections not been unfairly declared in favor of the current president.

He bemoaned the growing unemployment situation facing the youth which poses a security threat to the country.

Professor Alabi expressed confidence that in 2025, the good people of Ghana will return His Excellency John DramaniMahama to the presidency, and the socio-economic problems facing the country will be a thing of the past.

"A Mahama-led administration in 2025 will help boost the current initiative of the Amasaman Mantse, Prof Alabi reiterated.

Nii Amasah expressed his appreciation to President John Mahama for his support towards his 48th-anniversary celebration and was excited about the NDC's determination to boost his foundation when the good people of Ghana return HE John Mahama to power come January 2025. He wished the NDC well in their future endeavors.

Professor Joshua Alabi was accompanied by the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC's Council of Elders Mr. Danny Annan, Madam Molly Anim Addo, a former Ambassador to Italy, Madam Doku, a member of the Greater Accra Council of Elders, a former CEO of the National Health Insurance Scheme NHIS, Mr. Sylvester Mensah, a former Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii DjanmahVandepuye, Greater Accra NDC Regional Secretary, Theophilus Tetteh Chai, a former member of Parliament for the area, Mr. Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, immediate past NDC Parliamentary candidate for Amasaman, Sedem Afenyoas well as constituency executives of Amasaman.

Prof Alabi, on behalf of HE John Mahama, cut the sod for the construction of a New Palace.

