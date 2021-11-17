A recent report sighted by YEN.com.gh has alleged that three siblings passed on after consuming noodles

The older sibling aged 11 purchased the packet of noodles from a shop and prepared it for herself, her 7-year-old and 4-month-old siblings after visiting their grandparents

Captain Priscilla Naidu, a police spokesperson indicated that a post mortem will be conducted to confirm exactly how the children passed

A publication by Taxi Times has reported that three children aged 11, 7 and 4 months old have passed on after taking a packet of noodles.

According to the report, the three children went to visit their grandparents in New Brighton in the Eastern Cape of South Africa.

The 11-year-old went to a shop and purchased a packet of noodles which she prepared for herself and her two siblings, Taxi Times reported.

After some time, they started complaining about being nauseous and experiencing stomach cramps.

Their grandparents rushed them to the hospital and while on their way, the children passed out.

Captain Priscilla Naidu, a South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson shared that a post mortem will be conducted to confirm exactly how the children died.

