A video of a young lady being teased for messing up King Promise's Terminator song has gone viral

The young lady showed a lot of composure as she stood and watched her friends laugh at her

Netizens who saw the video shared varying opinions on the actions of the lady's friends

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The young lady who shot to instant fame after struggling with the lyrics of King Promise's hit song Terminator during the GMB auditions held in Tamale has once again made the headlines.

This time around, the student of Bagabaga College of Education in Tamale was spotted in a TikTok video being teased on campus.

Lady who messed up King Promise's song teased by friends. Photo credit: @ivymourin/TikTok @TV3 Ghana/Facebook

Source: TikTok

It happened as she found herself in the midst of her friends who were singing King Promise's Terminator hit song with the lyrics "Abena aa uu... Abena call me later" as the chorus.

Numbering about seven, the ladies made fun of their friend as they sang with energy, with some even trying to get her to look into the camera.

Despite all this, she acted composed as she laughed at what her friends were doing.

The 7-second video was captioned:

"This is the face behind the trending sound, "Abena call me later". I never knew she was a student in my school."

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 10,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians praise the lady for her composure

Netizens who saw the video praised the lady for her composure in the midst of the provocation.

ahmedyarinaa stated:

She’s now a star n more popular than the Miss Ghana girls all… God is good

Hafsah indicated:

Only people with patience will contain this. Seriously, this lady get patience paa

ahmedyarinaa reacted:

When it's your turn even if you it's in a mistake form, than boom, it will be a hit

Janice Neera remarked:

I feel for her oo. U ladies have to stop dis else she will get traumatised. De embarrassment

Beatmaker remixes King Promise's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian beatmaker took the Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) contestant's freestyle "Abena Call Me Later" hook and transformed it into a real remix of King Promise's Terminator, resulting in an online sensation.

The original freestyle video gained widespread attention when a contestant auditioning for GMB at Tamale mixed up the lyrics of the trending song.

Music enthusiasts on social media are delighted with the new tune.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh