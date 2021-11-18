A young boy has been hailed on social media for caring for his little sister while their mum was away

In a video making the rounds, the boy mixed some food and fed his crying sister while their mum took a quiz in class

Many people on social media have hailed the boy's mother for his proper upbringing, urging other families to draw inspiration from it

A boy has become an internet sensation for standing in for his mum in caring for his sister at school.

A Facebook user, Alisigwe Amarachi, who shared the video online stated that the boy's mum had gone to take a quiz in class, leaving him with the little girl.

He fed her like a mum Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Alisigwe Amarachi

A marvelled Amarachi narrated that the boy won her admiration as he mixed the food and fed the crying girl like a mother.

She urged parents to train their sons to be responsible as it would come in handy in the future.

Amarachi stressed that the woman would have suffered on that fateful day if the boy wasn't properly trained.

She wrote:

"Their mother was writing quiz, and his little sister was crying. He had no option than to mix her food and started feeding her. This little boy won my admiration today.

"Learn to train your sons to be responsible because in the future they will be of help.

"Train your sons just as you train your daughters.

"If his mother had not train him very well, she would have suffered so much today."

Netizen hail the boy's mother for proper upbringing of the lad

Chibueze Philip said:

"This is example of good home training.. Kudos to the parents and God bless you greatly boy. Keep growing with this might."

Peace Covenant Obigwe wrote:

"Don't mind some parents, one small boy told me that there are works meant for girls n d ones meant for boys, i was like "" really..is that what u thought at home?.. All house chores are for both gender oo oya get up n."

Kalu Chimezie stated:

"This was how we were raised! I remember back in those days, coming back from school (primary school) mumsi told us she has prepared egg sauce all we needed to do was just to clean up the house and boil the yam and help ourselves. Me and my elder brother.

"After all the crying and protesting, we ended up doing it. Parents you will enjoy your boys when you raise them to be homely."

Nwaeto Diebere opined:

"This is exactly my first son. You see that boy ehee he can treat you beyond your imagination. The boy nah load of good heart. Nwam I am proud of you."

