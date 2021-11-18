A young man, Abanda Alex, has bagged an award from Federal University Lokoja as the best graduating student for finishing with a first-class

The fresh graduate of the department of biology emerged as the only first-class student in his graduating class

Reacting to his feat, Alex described the journey as stressful and discouraging with the grace of God his only 'stimulating strength'

A young Nigerian man Abanda Alex has taken to social media to celebrate graduating from the Federal University Lokoja with a first-class degree.

In a LinkedIn post, the biology graduate stated that he was honoured with an award at their convocation ceremony as the best graduating student.

He emerged the best graduating student in his department Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Abanda Alex

He described the journey on the road to first-class as discouraging

Sharing a photo of the convocation paper confirming his academic achievement, Alex said it had been a stressful and discouraging 5 years at the university, stressing that God's grace was his stimulating strength.

In his words:

"It has being a stressful, discouragingly rough terrain all through the last four years with a sprinkling one year due to COVID-19 for me but Abba's Grace was the stimulating strength in achieving this academic excellence. Never forgetful of my Parents' diligent all-around aids; May they live long!"

He explained that his 4-year programme became 5 years thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A look at the programme paper Alex shared showed he emerged as the only first-class graduate in his department.

Netizens celebrate him

Oyetola Ogunkunle remarked:

"Congratulations. Best of luck."

Olamide Akinyele said:

"Why can't you look into ERASMUS+ scholarship. Perhaps you could find consortia with projects that align with your interest.

"Congratulations!"

Abaayakanoipo Clement opined:

"Congratulations brother. May you be great in your next move! "

Solomon Okon reacted:

"Congratulations and best wishes in all your future endeavours."

