Hardworking offloader who charges GHC0.45p to offload bags of cement goes viral

A hardworking man stirred admiration for his hardworking spirit when he revealed how he fends for himself

Olayiwola said he was able to make GHC13 a day as he charged GHC0.45p per bag for lifting many bags of cement at a construction site

Many people who reacted to his story said he was underpaid and should have made more from what he did

A young hardworking man, Olayiwola Rasheed Olawumi, has shown that there is great dignity in whatever labour one does.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, November 17, the man shared photos of the kind of work he does as he said it is how he hustles for survival.

People said he should have been paid more money. Photo source: Olayiwola Rasheed Olawumi

I made GHC13 that day

Olayiwola revealed that he carried bags of cement charging GHC0.45p per bag. At the construction site he recently worked, he made GHC13.

To get that kind of money, he helped offload 30 bags to a three-storey building. Some of the snaps have him lifting and working.

See his post below:

God bless you

When another Facebook user, Ayo Oyeniyi, reshared his post, it gathered even more reactions. Below are some of them:

Olukunle Durodolu said:

"God bless you richly, God will elevate you. I hold you in high esteem far better than those sorosoke Alariwo children."

Edris Temitayo said:

"₦900 is this present economy amount to nothing, it can't even feed one for a day."

Bamigbade Ayodeji Saheed said:

"Underpaid, I expected N100 or more per bag. 3 storey! Well done."

Abdr-Rahman Gbolagade Adewale said:

"God bless your hustle. For those who feel Yahoo is an alternative, well done."

Prince Adenekan Gabriel Damilare said:

"Just wanna tell you that ur hustle can only get you 1kg of cooking gas."

Oseni Ayodeji said:

"God bless the guy for taking this path. However, this is wicked. How can a paltry #30 be paid for offloading a bag and taking it from the ground floor to the third storey of a building? If the story is true, then the people are wicked."

Man helped his former schoolmate

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Akerele Oluwasogo, took to LinkedIn to narrate how he met his old schoolmate in Lagos.

Akerele said that an old classmate happened to be the driver of the keke (tricycle) that hit his car. Just as he angrily came down to check how bad it was, the driver turned out to be a known face.

The two reunited and got talking. During their conversation, the driver said he is ashamed that he is driving keke to make ends meet and his friend is looking so fresh in his car.

