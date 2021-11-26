A driven young lady has recently resorted to social media to narrate how her father asked herself and her mother to leave the house when she was just 7 years

The reason, according to the post sighted by YEN.com.gh was that, her father wanted a son instead of a girl

The vibrant young lady whose name was not disclosed shared that her mother single handedly took her through school and she is now a medical doctor

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young lady has recently opened up about how she, along with her mother lost their home.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Yvonne Asamoah Boadu shared that, the young lady whose name was not disclosed was seven years old when her father threw her mother and herself out with reason that he wanted a son instead.

According to the post, the lady's mother slept at the market place for years and eventually started selling okro and pepper to see her through school.

"While others were making friends and going to parties, my mother was saving her money to send me to school!", the post read.

Young medical doctor with her mum Photo credit: Yvonne Asamoah Boadu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The resilient young lady successfully completed her education and is currently a medical doctor.

She got a job offer at a hospital in England and the plan is to take her mother along with her.

"I am taking my mother with me. She suffered so much for me!! Right now, it is my turn to make her a Queen" she wrote.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that despite the challenges in the barbering profession for women, a single mother, Fidelia Adogo, is helping to breach the gender disparity in the field with her rare skills.

The Ghanaian businesswoman hails from Atsiavi-Adogo Kope in the Volta Region and always drifted towards male-dominated professions.

Before starting a business as a professional barber, she attempted to join the military but couldn't afford to buy the enrolment forms due to financial constraints.

Fidelia Adogo had to resort to menial jobs such as selling pure water to cater for herself and her children, she said.

The mother of three admitted that it's been difficult due to her gender, as she recounted how she juggles her work and raising her children in an interview.

Source: Yen News