A Nigerian man shared on social media how a lady chose to give keke to her husband and refused to help her brother

The man made this revelation as he appreciated God for giving him selfless sisters who have impacted his life greatly

The reason the lady gave for refusing to help her brother has sparked debate on social media as many slammed her

A Nigerian man, Uzoukwu Anayo, has taken to social media to shower encomiums on his selfless sisters for being a great impact in his life, stressing that he wouldn't have gone far in life without them.

In a Facebook post, Anayo seized the opportunity to shade women who would rather lend helping hands to their husbands-to-be than their brothers.

She ignored her jobless brother Photo Credit: Uzoukwu Anayo, Keke Napep

Anayo supported his statement with a brief story of an interaction he had with a lady who ignored her brother and showed kindness to a man who promised to tie the knot with her.

He narrated that while the lady's brother roamed the streets jobless and with no skill, she ignored him and bought her fiance a keke.

The lady explains why she ignored her brother

When he quizzed her, the lady explained that she ignored her brother because when he gets married, another woman would reap the benefits of the help she rendered.

Shocked at the lady's defence, Anayo remarked that the reason was too flimsy enough that would warrant her allowing her brother to wallow in poverty.

He wrote:

"One bought Keke for a man that wants to marry her but left the brother to be roaming about jobless and without skill.

"I couldn't believe her reason; that if she help the brother now, tomorrow he will get married and another woman will come and be enjoying the fruit of her labour. Can you imagine? So maka this useless reason now she rather let the blood brother struggle."

Nigerians react

King Dave said:

"For real bro.. some ladies needs to change their mindset towards marriage and know that it's not a priority.. once a lady is desperate for marriage she will just be vulnerable..If I will advise the ladies here, please give full support to your man after marriage not before marriage..for those that have fragile heart oburokwa ndi obi nkume those ones can absorb any shock."

Precious Loveth wrote:

"See my dear....my brothers first oooo.

"Cox no matter what your brothers will always be there for you....

"Abeg marry shift go one corner....nonsense."

Promise Ezeala stated:

"Destiny can be delayed but can never be denied!

"Thank God for this discovery.

"Congratulations nwannem, your new calling looks good on you."

Rukayat Abike Mahmud thought:

"Well said bros."

