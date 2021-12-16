A lady's small wedding occasion that had only 5 guests in attendance has inspired people on social media

According to the lady named Olufola Jesufemi Opadiran, she had always wanted to hold a small wedding right from when she met her man

Olufola who switched from being an extrovert to an introvert said being in a crowd and noisy environment stresses her emotionally

In what is a great departure from the large glamourous environment that characterizes wedding occasions, a lady tied the knot in a very small way.

Olufola Jesufemi Opadiran who tied the knot 6 months ago had only observable 5 guests at her white wedding occasion.

She tied the knot in a small wedding occasion Photo Credit: Olufola Jesufemi Opadiran

Source: Facebook

Why she went for a small wedding

Reminiscing on her wedding occasion, Olufola shared on Facebook that she told her husband she didn't want a loud wedding immediately they met.

The lady who went from being an extrovert to an introvert explained that being in a noisy environment hasn't always been the best for her, noting that crowd stresses her.

In her words:

"I've never dreamt about having a loud wedding with thousands or millions of people gathering together. It's a personal thing.

"I used to be an extrovert, but life happened and I became an introvert; withdrawn from the crowd and it turns out that crowd stresses me even till now.

"Noisy environment isn't the best for me. I get stressed emotionally and may break down."

Her husband had thought she was joking when she affirmed her choice for a small wedding

Olufola stated that it was few months to their wedding that it dawned on her husband that she was serious about wanting a small wedding.

While revealing that her husband's family were ready to spend as well as her people given that she was the first daughter, the lady said she ensured no one did the choosing on their behalf.

She advised that people should plan their weddings according to their budget and should learn to shut down and take a break when faced with social media pressure.

"Don't allow anyone to choose for you.

"If you feel pressurized by social media, shut down and take a break.

"If you can afford it, that's good but never subject yourself to unnecessary pressure."

Her wedding style inspires people

Chibuzor Okafor said:

"This is the kind of wedding I want .... thank you for making it possible for us coming through."

Delight Chisom Obialor remarked:

"Word....

"Make your decision and be firm in doing so because when the repercussion comes, you will face it ALONE!!"

"Thanks a lot, Ma'am."

"Congratulations."

Obulor Chinonso Deborah wrote:

"When I say I won't have reception ,people think am joking.

"My traditional will be loud because of my parents but you see white wedding.

"No reception.

"By 12pm , wedding have finish ☺️☺️

"If possible just me, him, my immediate family , his immediate family."

Johnkennedy Akpa opined:

"You said well ma'am. Thank you.

"One thing I learned here is that we should learn to refuse to be pressurized."

