A video of a Nigerian man opening up on life in Ghana has gone viral on social media

The man was overjoyed after converting GH¢1000 into naira and praised Ghana's currency

Many people who watched the video were astonished, with some offering him advice on what to do

A young Nigerian man who recently relocated to Ghana has taken to social media to open up about life in the country.

Known on TikTok as @flashbwoytvafrica, the young man posted a video of himself standing in an open place flaunting 100 cedis notes.

Describing the cedi as African dollars, the young Nigerian, in a bid to prove that he is living large, revealed that the cedi notes in his hands were equivalent to 120,000 naira.

At the time of writing the report, the video by the young man had raked in over 1000 likes and 100 comments

Social media users who thronged the comment section shared varied opinions on the statement made by the young man, with some urging him to return to his country and set up a business with that amount.

GODDEY stated:

Them never tell you say 1 bag of rice for Nigeria now na 85k

David Hooper stated:

Bro why don’t u take dx money go 9ja u will be wealthy man

Stephen Twumasi-Ankrah wrote:

Ghana money is African dollars, you are 100% right

Aluafricwears stated:

You too dey disturb your people

charitydawualor

Awwww i love this guy. He's always making himself happy.No beefing always in his lane

Lifeway Bless maxwel added:

I can't stop laughing African dollars

Drake Chris Dwayne Jnr replied:

you get only 1000gh you they jubilate

TOYGHUN WRLD999 added:

u be king for Nigeria ooo

