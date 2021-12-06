100 Ghanaian writers who published amazing titles between 2019 and 2021 have been listed for recognition

Africa Revolutionary Writers Awards compiled the coveted list of authors who released different genres of literature

A couple of other interesting suggestions came up for consideration in the comment section of the post

Africa Revolutionary Writers Awards, a Ghanaian-owned awards scheme with the Twitter handle @writersawards, has released a list of the top 100 revolutionary writers in Ghana for the year 2021.

Books from different genres were listed with the names of their authors who published them between 2019 and 2021, by way of celebrating the Ghanaian scribes for their amazing works.

"Appreciating Ghanaian writers who released amazing books between 2019 and 2021. If you think we've missed something that should be included on our list, let us know in the comments — we always love discovering new books," the list was captioned.

In the comment section of the post, two other suggestions were shared by tweeps including Textiles by Gabriel Awuah and Cheers and Tears of After-School Life.

See the post about Gabriel Awuah's title below

See the post about Cheers and Tears of After-School Life below

See the full list of 100 revolutionary writers as compiled by Africa Revolutionary Writers Awards below

In other exciting news about Ghanaian writers, a 28-year-old Ghanaian young man named Thomas Duke Labik Amanquandor is going to great lengths to shed a positive light on Africa through the work of literature.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the brilliant young man who studied for his MSc in African Studies at the University of Oxford indicated that he is coming up with a title, The Half Moon, in April 2022.

According to Duke, he chose to venture into the uncharted territory of telling historic African stories through fiction in order to project the true narrative of Africa.

Meanwhile, Waterz Yidana is a respected Ghanaian writer who is gradually becoming a household name owing to the masterpieces he has penned in the form of books.

He became known in Ghana when he won the prestigious 40Under40 Awards in Authorship and Creative Writings in 2019, awarded by Xodus Communications.

He has been nominated for several awards in Ghana and he won some of them. His first play "The Mango Seed" won the Efo Kodjo Mawugbe's Prize in Drama in 2019, awarded by the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW).

