A 28-year-old Ghanaian young man named Thomas Duke Labik Amanquandor is going to great lengths to shed a positive light on Africa through the work of literature.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the brilliant young man who studied for his MSc in African Studies at the University of Oxford indicated that he is coming up with a title, The Half Moon, in April 2022.

According to Duke, he chose to venture into the uncharted territory of telling historic African stories through fiction in order to project the true narrative of Africa.

Thomas Duke Labik Amanquandor a Ghanaian author who graduated from Oxford. Photo credit: @ladukethomas

Source: Instagram

The intelligent writer also holds an MSc in Sociology of Law from Lund University, a 3-year Bachelor's degree in Integrated Development Studies (First Class Honours), and a 2-year Diploma in Integrated Community Development (Distinction), both from the University for Development Studies.

He is currently a research fellow at the Humanities and Social Sciences Faculty, Halmstad University, Sweden.

In October 2021, the young achiever was appointed to the 2022 jury of the prestigious James Currey Prize for African Literature together with eminent Indian scholar Suraj Yengde, Sheffield-born British-Nigerian Afro-pop icon Teri Sillo, Zimbabwean award-winning actress Charmaine Mujeri and award-winning Nigerian filmmaker Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

Source: Yen Ghana