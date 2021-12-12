Nelly Debrah, the pretty and smart sister of ace Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has bagged a masters degree

Ace Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah's sister has just obtained her Master of Science Degree in Supply Chain Management from Coventry University, in England.

Popular blogger, Edward Asare who was awarded the Digital Marketing Personality of the Year at the National Communication Awards (NCA) 2021, broke the news on social media.

Nelly Debrah, as the brilliant young lady's name goes, prefers to shine behind the scenes as she is not a popular figure as compared to her brother who has 1.3 million followers on Twitter for example.

How Ghanaians are celebrating the young lady

Upon coming across the exciting piece of news, Ghanaians went into the comment section to celebrate the young lady on her breathtaking achievement.

Esther Xorlali Kugbey who is a content writer at Xorlali.com commented:

Congratulations

Yaw Blackson who is also a blogger indicated:

Congratulations to her... You guys are really doing well in education

Ernest Adade-Boateng, currently studying Geological Engineering at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, wrote:

Congratulations to her

