MTN ORGANISES 3RD EDITION OF PULSE” JUST BE” SERIES TO PROMOTE ENTREPRENEURSHIP AMONGST YOUNG PEOPLE

Accra— November 18, 2021 - The third edition of the MTN Pulse Ghana Just Be Series will be celebrated in partnership with Ahaspora Professionals Network under the theme:

“Building and Developing a Trusted Brand for Your Startup/ Nonprofit”.

MTN Pulse and Ahaspora Professionals Network will deliver the third edition of the Just Be Series for budding and early-stage entrepreneurs on December 18, 2021, at Alisa hotel. The entrepreneurship masterclass will be streamed live on MTN Ghana and Ahaspora’s Facebook and YouTube Channels.

The session builds on key learnings from the second edition themed The Chase - Living your Passion, the third edition will emphasize how entrepreneurs can build and develop a trusted brand for their startup and/ or nonprofit organizations. Branding and marketing are key to entrepreneurial success and accordingly, this session will emphasize building a business identity, pricing, customer service and satisfaction, and digital marketing among others.

The third Just Be will feature Benjamin Arthur, Founder & Lead Strategist of Lime & Honey Multimedia, Elselund Ewudzie Sampson popularly known as Adwoa Agblogboshie, Founder & Team Lead of Big Samps Market, and Kezia Asiedua Sanie, Founder & President of For Future Ghana (NGO).

The MTN Pulse “Just Be” Series is a youth empowerment and entrepreneurship series aimed at developing the entrepreneurial mindset and business skills of young Ghanaian entrepreneurs. It is also being held to adequately prepare young professionals and entrepreneurs alike to learn from the session’s discussions and post-session incubator program. The first ‘Pulse Just Be series focused on the ‘Side Hustle Wahala’. This edition is part of activities outlined for MTN’s 25th-anniversary celebrations.

