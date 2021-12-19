Saviour Kweku Adzika popularly known as Corp Sayvee has been honored with the “Social Responsibility Person Award at the just-ended 2021 Fontonfrom Amadze Awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Fontonfrom Amadze Awards is a social enterprise that is focused on using media and events to educate teens and youths on social issues, also indulge in humanitarian acts.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Saviour who runs his own Corp Nation Foundation said he found the need to make a positive impact in society, which is why he started the foundation.

Corp Sayvee Receiving Social Responsibility Person Award: Photo credit: corpsayvee

Source: Instagram

Below are records of his 2021 achievements through his foundation the Corp Nation Foundation, as he shared with YEN.com.gh.

2021 Achievements

25th April - Launched CorpNation Foundation

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

May to date - Established community-based Youth Club (Corporate Youth Club) - 12 branches established so far

11th June - Led CorpNation Foundation to join Ghana Forestry Commission to plant 5 million trees during their Green Ghana project.

30th June - Led CorpNation Foundation to launch a Community Cleanup and Sensitization Exercise in Sekondi-Takoradi. 12 communities

28th September - Led CorpNation Foundation to promote inter-Community football League at Takoradi Sulele park. CorpNation Foundation Inter-Community Leagues is the first community league in the country to be streamed live on youtube and Facebook live. 14 teams communicate/team are involved.

9th November - Led CorpNation Foundation to partner and sign MoU with Takoradi Technical University's Center for Languages and Liberal Studies (CELLIBS).

3rd Dec - Led CorpNation Foundation in collaboration with Duapa Workspace and Takoradi Technical University's Center for Languages and Liberal Studies (CELLIBS) to provide a Seminar on Entrepreneurship & Skills Development for youth in Sekondi-Takoradi

4th Dec - Led CorpNation Foundation in collaboration with Duapa Workspace and Takoradi Technical University's Center for Languages and Liberal Studies (CELLIBS) to execute a Community Hype event for Sekondi-Takoradi. An event patronized by 10 communities along with their assembly members.

4th Dec - Awarded Social Responsibility Person of The Year at Fontonfrom Amadze Awards

6th Dec - Appointed as a Member of Takoradi Technical University's Communication and Media Studies Section Programmes Advisory Committee effective Monday, December 6, 2021 to November 30, 2024.

His roles are to:

Assist in curriculum/program review

Advise the Department on modern industrial practices and procedures in developing up-to-date curricula for the Department

Provide advice on opportunities for new programs

Facilitate the development of new programs which are relevant to the industry

​Strategic Goals of Corp Nation Foundation

Improve employability potential for young people, especially youth in the catchment areas of the two parties.

Promote entrepreneurship among graduate and non-graduate youth as pathways to employment.

Promote the development of new research: In the long term, promote research in areas that have the potential economic benefit and can be turned into businesses.

Source: Yen Ghana