A Ghanaian managing director has presented US$1,200 (GHc7,000+) to the Ketasco National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) team

Larry Kwesi Jiagge of Risk Management and Advisory Services (RMAS) was impressed by the team's performance at the 2021 NSMQ

He commended the handlers of the team and urged the Ketasco trio to work harder to achieve greater laurels

A Ghanaian managing director, Larry Kwesi Jiagge, has made a cash donation of US$1,200 (GHc7k+) to the Ketasco National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) team, the Business and Financial Times reports.

Jiagge of Risk Management and Advisory Services (RMAS) disclosed that he was impressed by the sterling performance of Ketasco at the NSMQ2021 held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The school did not win the much-desired trophy, but the team's impressive performance has earned them national praise and cash donations.

Commending the team

The Managing Director of RMAS commended the handlers of the team and urged the Ketasco trio to work harder to earn greater laurels.

Receiving the donation

Receiving the cash amount on behalf of the team, Francisca Lamini, the Most Outstanding Female Contestant in the NSMQ2021, thanked Jiagge and his company RMAS for the benevolent gesture.

She also leveraged the opportunity to enlist the support of generous individuals and corporate Ghana for the establishment of an ultramodern Science Center of Excellence to groom future NSMQ champions.

Risk Management & Advisory Services Ltd. (RMAS) is among the top 10 insurance brokers operating in Ghana, with Head Office located at 120B Spintex Rd. Industrial Area, Accra-Ghana.

GH Man and Family Gift NSMQ Star Francisca Lamini and Keta SHTS GHc10K Each

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, a Ghanaian man identified as McCarthy Kofi Benny has disclosed that his senior brother has given a cash gift of GHc10,000 to 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, Francisca Lamini.

Benny revealed that he gave GHc10,000 to Francisca's school, Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco).

This follows Francisca's impressive performance at the grand finale of the just-ended National Maths and Science Quiz (NSMQ) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Friday, November 26.

