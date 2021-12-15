Children form a significant part of marriages in Africa and that is why the lack of them may be viewed by some as a very big problem that needs quick solutions.

While couples could still go ahead to live beautifully without kids, not having them has been a big concern to many.

The couples waited for long without losing hope. Photo source: Ogechi Emmanuel, Bridget Avwevuruo Omolori, Peggy Ama Nhyira Donkor.

In this report, YEN.com.gh will be looking at couples who finally got their babies after many years of hoping to be called mothers and fathers.

1. Ogechi Emmanuel

Ogechi waited for nine long years before she gave birth to her own children. The long wait was rewarded with a set of twins.

The woman who understands how emotionally draining a childless marriage could be in a society that puts the burden on the wife prayed for couples who are looking unto God for the same blessing.

2. Woman welcomed triplets

This particular woman waited for almost two decades before she was finally called a mother. Instead of a child, she gave birth to three at once.

A video of the children's naming ceremony showed a priest trying to place the kids all in the mother's hands. People gathered around to celebrate her.

3. Bridget Avwevuruo Omolori

Bridget said that the emotional pain of not having children often made her go to bed crying, asking God when her situation will change.

The woman who eventually gave birth to twins said that people always ridiculed her. After attending Shiloh 2020 and working for God, the woman said her story changed.

4. Derrick Dickson

A young man went online to narrate how they waited for a decade before they could have a child of their own.

The man said his family never gave up on their hope. Photo source: LinkedIn/Derrick Dickson

He said that despite the big challenges that came with not having a kid in their marriage, they kept trying until their miracle came.

5. Juana Antwi

A not-so-young woman who became a first-time mother, Juana, was massively blessed after trying to have children for years. She was mocked.

For all her shame, she gave birth to four children. With the new blessings, the family is now begging the public for financial support.

Society needs to do better

Society has got to stop blaming the woman if a marriage is childless. Sometimes, it may just be the couple's decision to hold off having kids. At other times, couples do not need to be so pressured.

