Some foreign students have won the hearts of Ghanaians after a video of them learning the Akan 'Twi' language in class went viral

In the video, Patricia Amarteifio was seen taking the teenage students through some basic Twi lessons

Ghanaians who saw the post seem very proud and impressed

A video of foreign teenage students learning Twi in class has caught the attention of many online.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called Akan Phonie had a class teacher who seems to be of Ghanaian origin teaching students Twi.

The setting of the class, as well as the students, appeared non-Ghanaian, but the actual location of the students was not disclosed in the post.

Source: Facebook

The class teacher whose name was revealed to be Patricia Amarteifio was seen teaching the students how to pronounce their Akan names among other Twi sentences.

The post since it surfaced online has racked up many reactions from Ghanaians.

At the time of this publication, the video has close to 120,000 views, with 207 comments and almost 1500 reactions.

From the comments, it appeared that Ghanaians were impressed by the fact that a local language is being thought to foreign students.

Some also made the decision to be more intentional about teaching their children the local dialects.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments on the post;

Kwasi Amponsah commented:

So wonderful. Continue to lift the flag of Ghana high. We love you

Amoah Abraham said:

I'm very happy white people are even learning twi

Kaston Bandoh commented:

The time Ghana we want to gain dependent we were speaking English and u want to gain dependent see now they are learning ur language to finish u totally

From Marcelline Bahoua:

Wonderful! By watching your video, i feel the need to teach my kids my mother tongue.Good job

Nana Adusah:

See how they are trying to learn your local language but we are here forcing your children to speak English

Isaac Ofosu:

Am so happy to hear that from you people.keep up brother's and sisters.

Nana Yaw Boadu Adwenpa said:

Watch the video linked here

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, a man from the United Kingdom who calls himself Kofi Asante, has been spotted in a train speaking Twi fluently with some Ghanaians living abroad.

In a video shared by a gentleman identified as Elvis with the Twitter handle, @Kayjnr10, the White man said he had lived in Ghana before and left in the year 1988.

When asked how he has been able to keep the language in his mind, Kofi Asante explained that he has always been speaking it with Ghanaians abroad who get excited at his ability.

Source: Yen.com.gh