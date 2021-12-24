A recent graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has taken to LinkedIn to share the exciting news of graduating top of his class

Jude Kpare revealed that as a Materials Engineering student, he received seven awards for his excellent academic performance

The young man revealed that he made a promise to himself to put in the work at all times because he comes from a poor background

A vibrant young man has recently taken to social media to open up about emerging as the 2021 best graduating student from the Materials Engineering department of KNUST as well as some of the struggles that came with it.

In a post on his LinkedIn timeline, Jude Kpare shared that coming from a poor background, he knew he had to work twice as much.

Jude Kpare posing for the camera in his graduation apparel Phot credit: Jude Kpare/LinkedIn

" I promised myself that I'll make my family proud, and I've worked hard to achieve that goal", he wrote.

Rewards of hard work

True to his word, Jude put in the work and at the end of his four years studies at KNUST, he received seven honours which are listed below;

Best graduating student MSE, Class of 2021, best student award MSE 2017-2021, excellent student award MSE 2017-2021, outstanding student of the year, 2021, best safety project, GESA Maker’s Fair, 2021, advanced diploma Occupational Safety and Health Management, Imperial College of Mines and finally, became one out of three students to be nominated and participated in KNUST-UNIST exchange program, South Korea, 2018.

Jude Kpare expressed his profound gratitude to his family, friends, lecturers and mentors who played various roles in his academic journey.

